Gyeonggi Governor Returns after 13 Hours of Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung returned home late Saturday after being grilled for 13 hours in a probe on a series of allegations including abuse of power and election law violations.Leaving the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office at around 11:20 p.m., Lee said that he hoped prosecutors had not already made its own conclusion on his case before properly conducting a probe.Prosecutors reportedly grilled the governor on several allegations, including the forced hospitalization of his older brother. He is also accused of lying about a fine he was ordered to pay for misrepresenting himself as a prosecutor during the local elections this year and releasing false information about a development project during his time as mayor.Lee reportedly denied the allegations during questioning.