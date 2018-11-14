Number of Airline Passengers Hits Record High in October

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of airline passengers rose to a record high in October.The Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs said Sunday that the number of airline passengers came to ten-point-06 million last month, up six-point-eight percent from a year earlier.In particular, the number of international airline passengers jumped 12 percent on-year to seven-point-34 million.The ministry attributed the rise to growth in the number of outbound travelers last month and an increase in the number of foreign tourists from China following its move to partially permit group tours to South Korea.The number of travelers from China increased by 23 percent last month, while those from Europe and Southeast Asia grew by over eleven percent and travelers from Japan rose by eight percent.