KT Chief Vows Compensation Measures for Fire-caused Network Failure

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of South Korea's second largest mobile carrier has promised to produce measures to compensate those affected by the communication failure caused by a fire at the carrier's building in Seoul on Saturday.KT Chairman Hwang Chang-gyu said on Sunday morning that through consultation with related government agencies, his firm will come up with compensation measures soon for customers that suffered damages from the disruption in services.The chairman also offered a sincere apology for causing inconveniences for the customers during a visit to the building in Seoul's Ahyeon district, which caught fire on Saturday morning.Hwang said that as of 10:50 a.m., KT has fixed 53 percent of the mobile network and 77 percent of the Internet lines, pledging the company's utmost efforts to fully repair the lines as soon as possible.