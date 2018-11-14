Science Ministry to Ensure Recovery of KT Network Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Science and ICT has held a meeting with related agencies to discuss measures to respond to the network failure caused by a fire in Seoul at a building of one of the nation's leading mobile carrier, KT.Second Vice Minister of Science and ICT Min Won-ki, who chaired the meeting at the ministry, said Sunday that the government will take active steps to ensure the repair of the mobile network, Internet lines will be completed on Sunday and people who suffered damages from the network failure will receive substantial compensation.Officials from the Science ministry, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, and the Korea Communications Commission were briefed on the fire by KT officials and discussed ways for a swift recovery of the communication services and compensation measures for the customers.The science ministry plans to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the nation's major communication facilities along with related organizations and to produce measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident by the end of next month.