50-something Householders' Nonliving Expenditures Surge in Q3

Data showed that South Korean householders in their 50s faced a heavier burden in terms of taxes, interest and insurance payments in the third quarter.According to the data by Statistics Korea on Sunday, families with two or more members, in which the head of the household was between 50 and 59, spent an average of one-point-four million per month on nonliving expenditures in the July-September period, up over 30 percent from a year earlier.With the average monthly income for such households estimated at five-point-73 million won over the cited period, the nonliving expenditures took up about a quarter of their revenue. Such spending accounted for about 20 percent of the income over the three months of 2017.For all South Korean households, nonliving expenditures rose over 23 percent on-year in the third quarter, indicating that householders in their 50s faced heavier burdens compared with other age groups.