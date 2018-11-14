Two Koreas Likely to Begin Joint Railway Survey Later This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas are likely to begin a joint inspection later this week to modernize and re-connect their railways.The move comes after the UN Security Council granted a sanctions exemption for the inspection.A Unification Ministry official in Seoul said that the two sides will discuss and set the schedules from Monday and launch the survey right away.The official added that the joint survey is likely to begin later this week, considering that Seoul has to notify the United Nations Command 48 hours in advance of any plan to cross the military demarcation line.The inspection will begin with the North's cities of Gaeseong and Sinuiju on the Gyeongeui line, followed by Mount Geumgang and the Tumen River on the Donghae line. The overall survey is expected to take about two weeks.