KT to Give Exemption for Customers on One Month's Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

KT, South Korea's second largest mobile carrier, said it will exempt its customers affected by a recent fire at one of its buildings in Seoul from paying one month's bill.KT said it has decided to exempt subscribers of its fixed-line and mobile network services who suffered damages due to the fire.The amount of one month's bill will be an average of the bills for the previous three months.KT said it will review separate compensation measures for small businesses, pledging efforts to prevent a recurrence and to provide better service.