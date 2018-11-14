Ministry of Patriots, Veterans to Identify False Independence Activists Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will launch a project to identify false independence activists next year.The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said on Monday that it will conduct an inspection of services by those who were designated as national meritorious persons for their independence activities during Japan's colonial era.The ministry plans to identify falsely designated persons and seek to revoke their designations and retrieve all undue compensation if they are found to have been involved in serious pro-Japanese activities.It said that the project is part of efforts to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the March first movement against Japan's occupation of Korea and the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Korea's provisional government in 1919.