Minor Opposition Parties Call for Adopting New Proportional Representation System

Photo : YONHAP News

Three minor opposition parties have called for introducing a new proportional representation system during the current regular parliamentary session.The floor leaders of the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party held a joint news conference on Sunday to urge the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to join their bid to reform the electoral system.The three parties said in a statement that now is a critical time to reform the nation's electoral system and partisan interests should not delay the reform any longer.The minor parties then proposed a meeting of the president and heads of the five political parties to discuss the reform.