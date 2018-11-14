'US Urges S. Korea, Japan to Cooperate on Dissolving Comfort Women Foundation'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly urged South Korea and Japan to cooperate in responding to Seoul's recent decision to disband a Tokyo-funded foundation for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.According to Japan's Kyodo News and Sankei Shimbun daily on Sunday, the U.S. State Department's spokesperson issued a statement on Friday, calling on all parties to respond in a way that promotes reconciliation and mutual trust on issues regarding sensitive historical matters.Kyodo speculated that the Trump administration, which is seeking to achieve North Korea's complete denuclearization, appears to have called for cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo as it fears conflicts between its two allies could have a negative impact on its negotiations with Pyongyang.