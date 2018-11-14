US-N. Korea High-level Talks Unlikely to Open This Month

Photo : KBS News

A government official in Seoul says high-level talks between North Korea and the U.S. are unlikely to take place this month considering the logistics of those involved.The official said Monday that Kim Yong-chol, the vice chairman of the North's Workers' Party Central Committee, did not travel to Beijing last weekend. Kim had traveled to Beijing earlier in May to take a plane to New York to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.The official also noted that Pompeo will be accompanying U.S. President Donald Trump to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina from Thursday.The official added, however, that the talks haven't collapsed, saying that Washington and Pyongyang can hold the meeting at any time they agree upon because they are intent on engaging in dialogue.