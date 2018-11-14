S. Korea Proposes Schedule for Joint Railway Survey with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has proposed to North Korea a schedule for their joint railway inspection.Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a regular news briefing on Monday that the government is making preparations to ensure the survey will begin this week, adding consultations are under way between the two sides.The spokesman said that when the two Koreas fix the schedule, Seoul will take necessary steps such as consultation with the United Nations Command.A South Korean train will visit North Korea via the military demarcation line to check the railway conditions, tunnels and station facilities in the North's sections on the Gyeongeui and Donghae lines. The survey is expected to take about 20 days.The spokesman added that the two Koreas agreed in September to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on the rail connection project within this year, and they are expected to have related consultations as they carry out the joint survey.