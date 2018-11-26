KT Says 84% of Mobile Network, 98% of Internet Lines Fixed Since Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

KT says that as of 11 a.m. Monday, it has fixed 84 percent of the mobile network systems that were down due to a fire at one of its buildings in Seoul on Saturday.The restoration rate was up 21 percentage points from Sunday evening. KT said it also fixed 98 percent of the Internet lines, including those related to credit card transactions, up one percentage point from Sunday night.Saturday’s fire occurred in the basement of a KT building in Ahyeon-dong in the western district of Mapo at around 11 a.m. It was put out about ten hours later after burning optic and copper cables.KT and firefighting authorities estimate that it will take around a week to fully restore the cables and lines.