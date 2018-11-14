Pres. Office Indicates N. Korean Leader's Visit to Seoul Could Take Place Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has indicated for the first time that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul may take place next year.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said Monday the time has come to decide if Kim visiting Seoul before or after the second North Korea-U.S. summit will be more effective for peace and prosperity.As the second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump is not expected to be held until at least January, Seoul has stepped back from its previous position that Kim's visit will take place within this year.The spokesperson said South Korea still hopes to declare a formal end to the Korean War before the year's end, adding the move would require the participation of both Washington and Pyongyang.Asked about the prospect of high-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea, the spokesperson said his government cannot reveal the details of Washington and Pyongyang's discussions for dialogue.