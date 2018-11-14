KBS Symphony Orchestra Invited to Perform upon Slovakia's 100th Anniv. of Founding

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS Symphony Orchestra has begun touring the Czech Republic and Slovakia to mark the 100th anniversary of their foundings.The orchestra began its tour in the Czech Republic last Saturday, and is playing in the capital Prague and other cities this week.Led by music director Yoel Levi, the KBS Symphony Orchestra is playing Dvorák’s Carnival Overture, Opus 92, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto Number three in D minor, Opus 30 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony Number five in E minor, Opus 64.Pianist Sunwoo Yekwon, who was the first Korean to win the gold medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, is performing with the orchestra.