Economy KOSPI Adds 1.24%, Ending Monday at 2,083.02

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 25-point-54 points, or one-point-24 percent Monday. It closed the day at two-thousand-83-point-02.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also gained, adding 12-point-30 points, or one-point-80 percent, to close at 695-point-36.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-nine won.