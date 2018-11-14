Two Koreas to Jointly Bid for UNESCO Inscription of Traditional Wrestling 'Ssireum'

Photo : YONHAP News

A traditional Korean form of wrestling known as "ssireum" is expected to be inscribed as the two Koreas' joint intangible cultural asset by UNESCO.The Cultural Heritage Administration said Monday, the two Koreas agreed to combine their bids for ssireum at the 13th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Mauritius this week.It is the first time the two Koreas are making a joint bid and the UNESCO is highly expected to include the sport on its list since its evaluation body recommended the inscription last month.Seoul suggested a joint bid to Pyongyang following their leaders' first summit in April this year and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay sent an envoy to Pyongyang earlier this month to persuade the North Korean side.If the inscription goes ahead, it will bring the number of South Korean intangible assets on the UNESCO list to 20 and North Korean assets to three.