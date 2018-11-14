Parties Censure Gov't, KT for Insufficient Response to Network Disruptions

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties censured both the government and KT Corporation on Monday for their insufficient response to a fire at a KT building in western Seoul on Saturday that led to major Internet and phone disruptions around the area.At a meeting of the parliamentary science committee, both the ruling and opposition parties said the fire in the KT building, which burned underground fiber optic cables was caused by insensitivity toward safety.The ruling Democratic Party said the Science Ministry should have been more conscious of such disasters in an age of hyperconnectivity, while pressing KT to fully compensate businesses affected by the network disruption.Science Minister You Young-min said both the government and KT are responsible for the disruptions, adding the government and the country's three major telecommunications companies will come up with a detailed scenario of handling future network disruptions.The government will also push to inspect all telecommunications facilities, including more than 800 facilities that were checked by the companies themselves.