Cigarette Sales Rose 14% in October

Photo : YONHAP News

Cigarette sales in October grew nearly 15 percent year-on-year.The Finance Ministry said Monday that over 286 million packs of cigarettes were sold last month, up 14-point-two percent from 250 million in the same month last year.Compared to October 2014 before the tobacco price hike, sales last month are down by more than 22 percent.Of the over 280 million packs sold last month, electronic cigarettes accounted for ten-point-four percent or just under 30 million.Cigarette sales from January to October this year, meanwhile, declined one-point-nine percent from last year to two-point-89 billion packs, nine percent of which were e-cigarettes.