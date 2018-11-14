Chief of Staff Urges Discipline from Top Office Staff

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok has sent an e-mail to all top office staff members, calling for their self-reflection and strict discipline in their work attitude.In the message sent Monday morning, Im said the nation currently stands at a critical crossroads and a trivial mistake can go down as a blunder in history.This comes as the top office is under fire over a series of incidents, including a senior secretary caught for drunk driving and a presidential security service employee using violence against a member of the public.The chief of staff said he was writing the e-mail with a heavy heart and that he's embarrassed to face the president and apologetic to the public.Im stressed that every word and action by members of the presidential office can do harm to the president and the people.