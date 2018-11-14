Military: No Change to Flying Helicopters to Put out Fires in DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry said Monday the inter-Korean military agreement reached in September has not led to any procedural changes to mobilizing helicopters to put out forest fires within the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).The ministry put out the statement in response to media reports that claimed a delay in bringing in helicopters during a recent fire at the DMZ was because the military was following procedures in accordance with the cross-border agreement.The ministry explained that even before the September agreement, mobilizing choppers to put out forest fires in the DMZ required the approval of the United Nations Command(UNC) and an advance notice to North Korea.Earlier the local daily Chosun Ilbo cited opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Baek Seung-joo as saying that it took over two hours for the South Korean military to make a helicopter request to the UNC and receive its approval during a fire incident in Goseong, Gangwon Province on November fourth.The lawmaker said this was because of the procedural step of having to notify North Korea in line with the September agreement.In response, the Defense Ministry said the notice to North Korea regarding helicopter flight into a no-fly zone was completed before the UNC gave its approval.