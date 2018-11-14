Lawmakers Visit Dokdo to Check Facility Improvements

Photo : KBS News

A bipartisan group of lawmakers visited the easternmost Dokdo islets on Monday morning, and toured facilities and encouraged patrol guards.The eight-member group led by main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Na Kyung-won was also joined by some 20 members of a Dokdo defense civic group.A parliamentary delegation visited Dokdo some two years ago in August 2016.Since that visit, a budget of close to two-point-eight billion won went to renovating the police contingent building on Dokdo and other projects to replace generators and improve overall facilities on the islets.Monday’s visit was designed to check the results as related projects were completed earlier this month.Representative Na urged the Dokdo Guards to maintain a steadfast defense posture armed with patriotism and a sense of responsibility.Ruling and opposition lawmakers also paid a visit to Dokdo on October 22nd to celebrate Dokdo Day that falls on the 25th. The government of Japan, which claims the islets in the East Sea, protested the move at the time.