Cities of Seoul, Beijing Launch Joint Research Team on Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Beijing are joining hands to cope with worsening fine dust problem in the regions.In a joint forum on climate environment held in Beijing on Monday, the capital cities launched a joint research team to combat fine dust.Their research will focus on causes of air pollution and technologies regarding its management.From next year, they will also start in-depth analysis of fine dust in the two cities. The research results will be announced by late next year.In a speech during the forum, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon emphasized the necessity of cooperation in tackling global warming.Calling Seoul and Beijing a “community of respiration,” he said their bilateral cooperation will help bring clean and clear sky to both cities in the-not-so-distant future.