Chinese Source Expects Moon-Xi Summits in 2019

Summit diplomacy involving the top leaders of South Korea and China is expected to become active next year.A diplomatic source in Beijing projected on Monday that President Moon Jae-in will make his second visit to China next year to attend a tripartite summit among South Korea, China and Japan.The source said Chinese President Xi Jinping could make a return visit to South Korea in June of next year when he is set to attend the Group of 20 Summit to be held in Osaka, Japan.Asked about the apparent delay of Xi’s visit to South and North Korea, which Moon earlier said will take place both within this year, the source said every diplomatic schedule affects one another, referring to a prospective second summit and preparatory working-level talks between the U.S. and the North.