Pope Francis Sends Message, Prayer for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis has sent a fresh message that he is praying for peace on the Korean Peninsula.The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul said on Monday that the pontiff’s message was delivered by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the Vatican’s Substitute for General Affairs, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra.The message was addressed to Catholic Archbishop of Seoul Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung and the Youth Pilgrimage for Peace in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).Earlier, a group of young people from across the world who attended an annual youth pilgrimage in August, sent a joint letter to the pope expressing their resolve to live as workers for peace.Launched in 2016 by the Seoul archdiocese, the pilgrimage brought together around 100 people for this year’s edition, walking along the South Korean side of the DMZ from Paju, Gyeonggi Province to Goseong, Gangwon Province.