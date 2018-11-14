Top Prosecutor to Apologize to Victims of Human Rights Abuses at Busan Institute

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top prosecutor plans to apologize to the victims of massive human rights violations at an infamous welfare institute in Busan during military rule in the 1970s and 1980s.According to the Supreme Court on Monday, Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il will meet with some of the victims at the Brothers Home in Seoul on Tuesday, and apologize for the prosecution’s role in giving legal immunity to those behind the egregious human rights violations at the institute.Around three-thousand disabled and homeless people were locked up in the Busan institute between 1975 and 1987. The institute admitted 513 of them died, although there are speculations the number could be higher.The Supreme Court found the institute's chief not guilty 29 years ago of charges of abuse, forced labor and rights violation, saying the internment of the inmates was in line with a government order.However, Prosecutor General Moon requested an extraordinary appeal last week, saying the government order was itself a violation of the law.The top prosecutor is also expected to apologize to the victims for the prosecution’s earlier failure to get down to the bottom of the case and bring to justice those responsible.