Top Office Denies Report on Alleged Chasm with US over Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office has denied a local media report that it drafted a document admitting to a growing chasm between Seoul and Washington over negotiations on North Korea’s denuclearization.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a media briefing on Monday that any document produced in the top office has unique markings, such as a warning message against copying and smuggling, the name of the person who printed it and the time it was printed.He said the document shown and quoted by the news article in question does not have any such markings and is not from the presidential office. He said they will look into who created and disseminated the document and take every available measure against those responsible.Earlier, the Asia Economy Daily claimed it exclusively acquired a document from the National Security Office that included information about growing U.S. mistrust and concerns stemming from opinion gaps with South Korea over North Korea's denuclearization.