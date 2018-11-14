Chinese Plane Violates S. Korea's Air Defense Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese military plane violated South Korea's air defense identification zone(KADIZ) on Monday.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the aircraft entered the zone three times during the day, twice near Ieodo, a submerged reef south of Jeju Island, and once in the East Sea.The violations were recorded intermittently between 11 a.m. and 3:53 p.m. with the plane flying inside the zone for around two hours and ten minutes in total.The JCS said the South Korean Air Force scrambled about ten fighter jets to track down the Chinese plane and issued warning broadcasts as part of tactical measures that are taken during such incidents. It added the plane did not enter into South Korea’s airspace.KADIZ violations by Chinese military planes were reported six other times this year.