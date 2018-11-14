Moon to Call for OECD's Cooperation Once N. Korea Sanctions Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he will seek cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) on assisting North Korea once international sanctions on the regime are lifted.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Moon made the remark on Monday in a meeting with visiting OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, who will attend the sixth OECD World Forum set to be held in Seoul on Tuesday.Gurria said he is proud of Moon’s achievements for peace on the Korean Peninsula, assessing his role in efforts to reconcile with the North as very important.He also said the OECD is willing to offer any help to South Korea, particularly on North Korea-related issues, when it is called for.Moon thanked him for his offer and expressed anticipation for collaboration once North Korean sanctions are lifted following complete denuclearization. The president also said he will deliver the OECD chief’s message to the North if there is chance.