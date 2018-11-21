Moon to Embark on 3-Nation Trip for G20 Meeting, Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will embark on a three-nation tour on Tuesday afternoon to attend the annual Group of 20 summit and hold talks with global leaders.The president will first head to the Czech Republic for a two-day visit, where he will hold a summit with Prime Minister Andrej Babis.Moon will then fly to Argentina on Thursday to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Buenos Aires and seek global support for Seoul's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula. During the three-day visit, Moon will also hold a bilateral summit with his Argentine counterpart, Mauricio Macri.The presidential office said that it is working to arrange a meeting between Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit.President Moon is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Africa and the Netherlands.After the G20 summit, Moon will travel to New Zealand on Sunday for a three-day state visit, where he will meet with Governor-General Patsy Reddy and hold a bilateral summit with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.The president will return home next Tuesday.