Consumer Sentiment Dips to 21-Month Low in Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment slipped to a 21-month low in November due to growing concerns over an economic downturn.According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) for this month stood at 96, down three-and-a-half points from October.It’s the lowest reading since February last year, when the index posted 93-point-nine. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The central bank said consumer sentiment worsened due to concerns that the economy will slow down amid a continued trade dispute between the U.S. and China, sluggish job data and rising prices.All six components that make up the CCSI took a fall. The index measuring people's sentiment regarding current economic conditions fell five points to 62 in November, while their assessment of overall economic conditions for the next six months also dropped five points to 72.The index measuring people's sentiment regarding housing prices for the next six months plunged 13 points to 101.