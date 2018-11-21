Japan's Foreign Minister: S. Korean Top Diplomat Should Visit Japan with 'Proper Answer'

Japan's top diplomat said on Monday that South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will need to have a proper answer should she visit Tokyo to discuss diplomatic conflicts between the two nations.
According to Japan's state broadcaster NHK, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with lawmakers of the ruling Liberty Democratic Party.
The comment came after Minister Kang said she might visit Tokyo to discuss issues related to Seoul's recent decision to dissolve a Japan-funded foundation for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. She said on Friday that no such trip has been scheduled, but it is always being considered as an option.