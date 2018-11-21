Japan's Foreign Minister: S. Korean Top Diplomat Should Visit Japan with 'Proper Answer'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's top diplomat said on Monday that South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will need to have a proper answer should she visit Tokyo to discuss diplomatic conflicts between the two nations.According to Japan's state broadcaster NHK, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with lawmakers of the ruling Liberty Democratic Party.The comment came after Minister Kang said she might visit Tokyo to discuss issues related to Seoul's recent decision to dissolve a Japan-funded foundation for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. She said on Friday that no such trip has been scheduled, but it is always being considered as an option.