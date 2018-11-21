58 Conscientious Objectors to be Paroled

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of conscientious objectors who are serving time in prison will be released on parole on Friday.A parole review committee of the Justice Department decided on Monday to parole 58 of 71 convicted conscientious objectors, who refused mandatory military service due to their religious and conscientious beliefs.The department reportedly took the step in line with critical rulings on the matter.In a landmark ruling in June, the Constitutional Court decided that the existing conscription law is unconstitutional as it lacks alternative service options for conscientious objectors.Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a conscientious objector, upholding the Constitutional Court's ruling.