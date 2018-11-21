Moon Hopes S. Korea will be Model for Countries Adopting Inclusive Growth Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he hopes South Korea's inclusive growth policy will help countries adopting the same policy.The president made the comment in a video message sent for the sixth Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) World Forum on Statistics, Knowledge and Policy, which kicked off in Incheon on Tuesday for a three-day run.In the message, Moon said the OECD adopted a basic framework for implementing inclusive growth policies in May and decided to pursue a research project to apply the policies to South Korea.He said that South Korea's vision to realize an inclusive country is in line with the OECD's sustainable and inclusive growth. He pledged to realize growth in which all people equally share the benefits of economic development and no one suffers from discrimination.