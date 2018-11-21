Yellow Dust from China to Hit S. Korea Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Yellow dust from China is expected to hit parts of the nation on Tuesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Tuesday that the dust storm that originated from Inner Mongolia in China the previous day is forecast to reach South Korea's western regions and islands in the Yellow Sea from Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday.Fine dust concentrations are expected to rise to "bad" levels in most parts of the nation on Tuesday.The National Institute of Environmental Research under the Environment Ministry projected that the yellow dust storm from China as well as local fine dust will send particle concentrations soaring in the afternoon.