Police: Arson Unlikely Cause of KT Building Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

Police say there is little possibility that Saturday’s fire at a KT building was caused by arson.Police made the assessment on Monday after concluding its second on-site inspection of the building in the western Seoul neighborhood of Ahyeon. They had carried out the inspection for six hours, together with firefighting authorities, the National Forensic Service and the Korea Electrical Safety Corporation.Police said they handed over debris collected from the inspection to the forensic agency for appraisal to determine the exact cause of the fire.They said current efforts are being focused on restoring the cable tunnel in the basement of the building which was partially burnt, adding that no schedule has been set for another round of on-site inspections. They also said they don’t know when the forensic agency's appraisal results will come out.The fire paralyzed phone and Internet services in parts of Seoul over the weekend.