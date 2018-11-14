NASA's InSight Mission Lands on Mars

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. space agency NASA landed a new robot on Mars on Tuesday.The InSight lander touched down at Elysium Planitia, near the Equator in the northern hemisphere of the red planet at 19:53 GMT. A few minutes later it sent the first image home, showing a rock and the horizon.The InSight aims to study Mars' deep interior, making it the only other planet, apart from Earth, to be examined in this way.The main scientific part of the mission will not begin for a few months during which data will be collected to help scientists understand how Mars and other rocky planets were formed.InSight’s primary mission on the surface will last nearly two years.