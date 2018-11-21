Prosecutors Raid Gyeonggi Governor's House, Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the house and office of Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung Tuesday as part of an investigation into allegations against his wife, Kim Hye-kyung.Investigators were looking for a mobile phone owned by Kim, which they deem crucial evidence, but said Tuesday afternoon that they were unable to locate it.Kim claims she changed her phone in April and does not know where the old phone is.She is accused of using a Twitter account to spread false information about her husband's rival candidate in April during the ruling Democratic Party's primary race for the Gyeonggi governorship.