GM Korea: General Motors' Restructuring Will Have No Immediate Impact on Korea

GM Korea says that its American parent company's restructuring will have no immediate impact on Korea.A GM Korea official stressed Tuesday that his company is keeping up its efforts to normalize management and build a sustainable future. The official added that the company has already optimized production plans and there will be no new announcement of changes.General Motors announced Monday that it will lay off roughly ten-thousand workers in North America and close down as many as seven plants at home and abroad.But no details have been revealed about the overseas plants to be affected, fanning concerns that GM Korea might be hit by the restructuring,In April, the American automaker shut down a GM Korea plant in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, and slashed some one-thousand-200 jobs, after the Korean branch accumulated a deficit of three trillion won over four years.