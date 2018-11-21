Prosecution Raids Police over Intel Officers' Political Intervention

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the intelligence bureau of the National Police Agency Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged political intervention and illegal monitoring of civilians during the Lee Myung-bak government.Prosecutors launched the investigation after taking over the case from the police.In March, police formed a fact-finding team to look into the allegations, which were raised after related documents were found early this year during a prosecutorial raid into a secret warehouse in a building built by the former president.The fact-finding team concluded that at least 130 police documents suggested illegal political activities by intelligence officers.