S. Korean Military: US Bombers Stopped Flying Over Korean Peninsula Since Nov. 2017

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. bombers have not flown over the Korean Peninsula since North Korea launched its intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-15 in November, 2017.A South Korean military official says while the U.S. bomber exercises over the peninsula have been halted for nearly a year, they have continued to take place outside the peninsula.U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander General Charles Brown is quoted as saying Seoul asked for the flight suspension amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address Pyongyang's nuclear activities.The South Korean Defense Ministry said Tuesday, any decision regarding the South Korea-U.S. joint exercises is made through consultations between the two allies.The allies have scaled back or scrapped several joint military drills since the historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June.