Senior French Civil Servant Arrested on Suspicion of Spying for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

International news outlets report that a senior official in the French Senate has been arrested on suspicion of spying for North Korea.According to AFP, Benoit Quennedey was arrested on Sunday night on charges of hurting national interest by "collecting and delivering information to a foreign power."Sources said that French prosecutors launched an investigation in March and he is being questioned by the domestic intelligence agency, the General Directorate for Internal Security.Le Parisien newspaper said his Paris home and the home of his parents near Dijon have been searched. It said Quennedey is also president of a friendship association between France and North Korea.The French Senate declined to comment.