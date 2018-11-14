Elderly Man Throws Molotov Cocktail at Supreme Court Chief's Car

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: An elderly man threw a Molotov cocktail at a car carrying Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su Tuesday morning. The car was struck but no one was hurt. The man was apparently trying to express his dissatisfaction about a court ruling.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su' s car was entering the front gate of the Supreme Court Tuesday morning when the man in his 70s threw the Molotov cocktail.The car’s rear tire caught fire but was immediately extinguished by security personnel. No one was hurt. Kim stayed in the car as it made its way into the court’s premises.Police arrested the man, identified only by his surname Nam, on the spot and are trying to find out his motive. Police found four more bottle bombs in his bag.Nam is a pig farmer from Hongcheon, Gangwon Province who produces eco-friendly animal feed.He was apparently angry about the Supreme Court’s ruling issued earlier this month against him in a suit he filed against the state. Nam had demanded the state to provide him 100 million won in compensation after the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service refused to grant him environment-friendly certification.Nam had been holding a one-man protest in front of the Supreme Court during the past three months to have his voice heard over his case.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.