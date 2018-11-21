2018 Korea Week Opens in Rome

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean embassy in Rome says the 2018 Korea Week opened Monday to showcase Korean arts and culture in the Italian capital.Opening day featured a forum on the Korean peninsula's security situation.A series of Korean artistic performances and exhibits are lined up from Tuesday, such as a traditional music concert and a woodblock printing exhibit by Korean artist Lee Chul-soo.Two Michelin star chefs, one each from South Korea and Italy, will prepare a six-course meal with ingredients used in Korean cuisine, and an event featuring Korean vocalists and a hanbok traditional dress fashion show is scheduled for Friday.