Moon Embarks on 3-Nation Trip for G20 Meeting, Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has embarked on a three-nation tour to attend the annual Group of 20 summit and hold talks with global leaders. Moon, who recently returned from regional forums, is expected to seek global support for Seoul’s Korean Peninsula peace amid stalled nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea.Lee Bo-kyung has this story.Report: President Moon Jae-in departed for his eight-day trip on Tuesday and headed first to the Czech Republic, where he is set to hold a summit with Prime Minister Andrej Babis.Moon then plans to fly to Argentina on Thursday to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Buenos Aires where he will explain his "inclusive growth" initiative and seek global support for Seoul's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.During the three-day visit, Moon will also hold a bilateral summit with his Argentine counterpart, Mauricio Macri.The presidential office said it is working to arrange a meeting between Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit.In his first summit with Trump in two months, President Moon is expected to seek progress in efforts for the North's denuclearization amid stalled U.S.-North Korea negotiations.President Moon is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Africa and the Netherlands, which is the chair of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea. South Africa is set to serve on the Security Council for the next two years as a non-permanent member.In the meetings, President Moon is expected to seek global support and understanding on the need to ease sanctions against North Korea.After the G20 summit, Moon will travel to New Zealand on Sunday for a three-day state visit, where he will meet with Governor-General Patsy Reddy and hold a bilateral summit with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.The president will return home next Tuesday.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.