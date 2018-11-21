Economy KOSPI Adds 0.79% Tuesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 16-point-40 points, or point-79 percent Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-99-point-42.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also gained, adding five-point-31 points, or point-76 percent, to close at 700-point-67.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-129-point-four won.