Moon Orders Support Measures for the Self-Employed

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is calling for new measures to support self-employed businesspeople.Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says Moon spoke on the phone with Fair Trade Commission (FTC) chairman Kim Sang-jo and asked the trade watchdog to support the industry's self-imposed agreement to ease the saturation of convenience stores so that the effects can be tangibly felt by convenience store owners.Moon also called on Minister of SMEs and Startups Hong Jong-haak to come up with comprehensive growth measures for the self-employed and ways to strengthen their social safety net and facilitate neighborhood stores.Spokesman Kim said the president instructed the two officials that government measures and support must be practical to make a difference in the real world and they should be implemented with speed.