RFA: Possible Korean American Family Reunions with N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korean-American-led Divided Families USA tells Radio Free Asia the U.S. State Department is raising the possibility of video reunions for Korean Americans with family members separated by the 1950s war.RFA reports the official suggested the reunions could happen ahead of a second U.S.-North Korea summit.The official said the department has prioritized the divided families issue.The unnamed official is also reported to have met with South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon during his recent Washington visit, where the two discussed the possibility of the reunions involving Korean-Americans.Lee Cha-hee, the executive director of the National Coalition on the Divided Families said she plans to deliver a list of the family members in the U.S. to the State Department before the next U.S.-North Korea high-level dialogue.