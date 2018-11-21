Local Governments of S. Korea, China to Cooperate on Tackling Air Pollution

Photo : YONHAP News

Local governments of South Korea and China have agreed to join efforts to tackle air pollution.Mayors and governors of seven South Korean local governments and heads of ten Chinese provinces and metropolitan cities gathered in Beijing Tuesday to discuss more exchanges in the areas of climate, the environment and tourism.The local government leaders adopted a joint declaration calling for expanding bilateral cooperation to improve their countries' air quality.The mayors and provincial governors also agreed to step up cooperation in tourism and humanities exchanges by ways of sisterhood agreements, traditional festivals and sports events.The two countries held the first conference of provincial governors and mayors in Incheon, South Korea, in 2016 to help stimulate bilateral cooperation and exchanges. This is their second conference.