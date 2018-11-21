OECD Supports Seoul's Efforts toward Work-Life Balance

Photo : YONHAP News

The statistics director of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) says the OECD supports the South Korean government's efforts to achieve a better work-life balance, including reduced work hours.Chief Statistician of the OECD Martine Durand is visiting South Korea for the sixth OECD World Forum on Statistics, Knowledge and Policy under way in Incheon City.Speaking to reporters at the forum Tuesday, she said the work-life balance issue is also believed to be important in Korea.She said South Korea ranks among the lowest on the subjective well-being scale, citing its long working hours, low female economic participation and competitive educational environment.The OECD World Forum held under the theme of "The Future of Well-being" continues for three days through Thursday. Discussions will cover important trends such as the digital transformation and the changing role of governance.